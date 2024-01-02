Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, MSC Jemima, Luna Rossa and IVS Crimson Creek carrying Container, Wheat and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively

on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Three ships namely, MSC Jemima, Luna Rossa and IVS Crimson Creek carrying Container, Wheat and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively

on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Kensington, Rich Rainbow, FSM and Limra also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Containers, Palm oil and LPGs respectively.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Sunray are left the port on today morning and three more ships, MSC Jemima, Leila Confidence and Al-Bidda are expected

to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 160,397 tonnes, comprising 120,463 tonnes imports cargo and 39,934 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,852 Containers (1,937 TEUs Imports and 915 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Rich Rainbow, Limra and Maersk Kensington & another ship, MSC Archimids carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT,

EVTL and QICT respectively on today, while two more Container ships, Marathopolis and San Francisco Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Import Oil San Francisco Same Anchorage Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

12 minutes ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

6 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: ..

FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

10 minutes ago
 SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

10 minutes ago
 CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

10 minutes ago
 Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on de ..

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

10 minutes ago
Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

6 minutes ago
 IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea see ..

IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea seeking protection bail

6 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20 ..

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

28 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim ..

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews PUNJMIN ..

6 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

6 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of rabies vaccine's s ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of rabies vaccine's shortage

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business