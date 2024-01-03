Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Five ships namely, Maersk Kensington, MSC Archmidis, Rich Rainbow, Limra and Serengeti carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Five ships namely, Maersk Kensington, MSC Archmidis, Rich Rainbow, Limra and Serengeti carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maratha-polis, African Sanderling, Sibulk Tradition and Bolan also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Containers, Coal and Gas oil respectively.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Archmidis’ left the port on today morning and four more ships, Limra, IVS Crimson Creek, Serengeti and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 158,831 tonnes, comprising 93,831 tonnes imports cargo and 64,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,963 Containers (1,680 TEUs Imports and 2,283 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Gengo Aquitine, Bolan, FSM and Maratholis & two more ships, San Francisco and Golar Arctic carrying Coal, Gas oil, LPG, Container and LNG are expected to take berths at PIBT, FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Wednesday, while another Containers ship ‘Athenian’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

