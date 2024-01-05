Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2024 | 05:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Three ships namely, Ianthe, FSM and Bolan scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, LPG and Gas oil,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Athenian and AnanyaNaree also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours load/unload Containers and Rice respectively.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ship ‘Golar Arctic’ left the port on today morning and two more ships, Genco Aquitaine and FSM are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 73,365 tonnes, comprising 67,615 tonnes imports cargo and 5,750 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Athenian, Oriental Jasmine and African Sanderling & Trident Star and Al-Oriaq carrying Container, Chemicals, Coal and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL, PIBT, PQEPT and EETL respectively on today.

While four more container ships, X-Press Salween, CMA CGM Tosca, MeratusJayakarta and MSC Shaula with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

