Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Five ships namely, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Yihai, Flex Volunteer and Curacao carrying Containers, Palm Kernel, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Blue Bird and Al-Sadd are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day to unload Petroleum Product and LNG respectively.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, MSC Jemima, MSC Antigua, Oriental Jasmine and Maersk Tacoma are left the port on today morning and another ship ‘Sibulk Tradition’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 123,382 tonnes, comprising 86,268 tonnes imports cargo and 37,114 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,695 Containers (628 TEUs Imports and 2,067 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Blue Bird, Al-Sadd and MSC Desire & another ship, Maersk Detroit carrying Gas oil, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EETL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while two more container ships, Kyparissia and X-Press Bardsey are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Tacoma Detroit Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

32 minutes ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

6 hours ago
Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

15 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

15 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

15 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

15 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

16 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business