Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Four ships namely, Maersk Detroit, MSC Desiree, Blue Bird and Al-Saad carrying Containers, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Klima and Sea Runner carrying Coal and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the last 24 hours respectively.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Flex Volunteer’ is left the port today (Morning).

A cargo volume of 210,237 tonnes, comprising 192,776 tonnes import cargo and 19,461 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,620 Containers (3,950 TEUs Imports and 670 TEUs export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Kang Hong’ & two more ships, X-Press Bardsey and Kyparisia carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT respectively on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘APL South-Hampton’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Oil Detroit Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

6 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

15 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

15 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

15 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

15 hours ago
Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

15 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

15 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

15 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

15 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

15 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business