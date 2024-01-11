Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where three ships namely, Kyparisia, X-Press Bardsey and Kang Hong carrying Containers and Coal,berthed at Container Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile a containers ship ‘APL South-Hampton’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on (today) Thursday.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Detroit, X-Press Bardsey, MSC Desiree and Al-Saad are left the port on today (Morning) January 10th and three more ships, Curacao, Blue Bird and Kyparisia are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 221,483 tonnes, comprising 156,177 tonnes imports cargo and 65,306 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,463 Containers (2,013 TEUs Imports and 3,450 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a containers ship ‘APL South-Hampton’ is expected to take berths at QICT on today, while another containers ship ‘Big Breezy’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.