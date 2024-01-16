Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where four ships namely, MSC Sindy, Al-Safat, PHC Fortune and Bateleur scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and LPG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another ship ‘Ashico Victoria’ to load/unload Rice also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Safat and Al-Jasra are left the port on today and another containers ship ‘MSC Sindy’ is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 123,643 tonnes, comprising 73,284 tonnes import cargo and 50,359 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,636 Containers (685 TEUs Imports and 1,951 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Poly World’ & two more ships, MSC United-VIII and High Challenge are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT and LCT on today, while two more container ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Cape Town are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.