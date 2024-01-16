Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where four ships namely, MSC Sindy, Al-Safat, PHC Fortune and Bateleur scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and LPG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile another ship ‘Ashico Victoria’ to load/unload Rice also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Safat and Al-Jasra are left the port on today and another containers ship ‘MSC Sindy’ is expected to sail on same day.
A cargo volume of 123,643 tonnes, comprising 73,284 tonnes import cargo and 50,359 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,636 Containers (685 TEUs Imports and 1,951 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Poly World’ & two more ships, MSC United-VIII and High Challenge are expected to take berths at PIBT, QICT and LCT on today, while two more container ships, Wide Alpha and Maersk Cape Town are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
More Stories From Business
-
Large industry grows 1.59 percent in November1 hour ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.600 to Rs.217,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points3 hours ago
-
Call for separate SME Policy for women entrepreneurs3 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 13% during Jul-Dec3 hours ago
-
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit4 hours ago
-
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 20247 hours ago