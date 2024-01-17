Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where three ships namely, MSC United VII, High Challenge and Poly World carrying containers, palm oil and coal, berthed at container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Bulk Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday 16th January, 2024. Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today January 17th, 2024.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC United VIII’ is left the port on Today morning January, 17th 2024 and four more ships, Sakizaya Youth, Kouros Glory, Bateleur and Medi Tirreno are expected to sail on same day afternoon.
A cargo volume of 94,505 tonnes, comprising 44,120 tonnes imports cargo and 50,385 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,011 containers (2,011 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Cape Town, Pamassos and Ullswater and another ship AAI Prelude are expected to take berths at QICT, MW2, SSGC and FAP on today, 17th January, while two more containers ships, Meratus Jayakarta and APL Southampton are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 18th January, 2024.
