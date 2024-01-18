Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Four ships namely, Maersk Cape Town, Hafnia Myna, Parnassos and AAI Prelude scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate oil, Steel Coil and Wheat, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on report periodic.

Meanwhile two more ships, Mookda Naree and Lucky Star to load/unload Corn and Palm oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town and Beteleur are left the port on Thursday and another ship, Parnassos is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 104,387 tonnes, comprising 81,641 tonnes imports cargo and 22,746 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,461 Containers (1,226 TEUs import and 1,235 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ashiko Victoria, JalKal Pavriksh, Victoria Kosan and Ullswater & two more ships, Benue and Meratus Jayakarta are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT on today, while three more container ships, Wide Alpha, RDO Concord and AS Sicilia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

