Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Four ships namely, Maersk Cape Town, Hafnia Myna, Parnassos and AAI Prelude scheduled to load/offload Containers, Condensate oil, Steel Coil and Wheat, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on report periodic.
Meanwhile two more ships, Mookda Naree and Lucky Star to load/unload Corn and Palm oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town and Beteleur are left the port on Thursday and another ship, Parnassos is expected to sail on same day.
A cargo volume of 104,387 tonnes, comprising 81,641 tonnes imports cargo and 22,746 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,461 Containers (1,226 TEUs import and 1,235 TEUs export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ashiko Victoria, JalKal Pavriksh, Victoria Kosan and Ullswater & two more ships, Benue and Meratus Jayakarta are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT on today, while three more container ships, Wide Alpha, RDO Concord and AS Sicilia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 20244 hours ago
-
Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud4 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares slightly higher as Fujitsu claws back5 hours ago
-
SECP organizes workshop for Shariah scholars12 hours ago
-
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG15 hours ago
-
Senate body seeks details of budget, following austerity measures15 hours ago
-
Stocks, oil prices slump on economic headwinds15 hours ago
-
Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months17 hours ago
-
Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues17 hours ago