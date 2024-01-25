Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where four ships namely, Maersk Cabo Verde, Clemens Schulte, Charade and Lusail carrying Containers, Steel Coil and LNG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively on January 24.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC ADU-V, Encore, Theodora, Sea Elegant and Nord Anthem also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim to load/unload Container, Rice, Chemicals and Coal during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Clemens Schulte, Maersk Cabo Verde, IVS Windsor and Marangas Asclepius are left the port on today morning and three more ships, Limra, Charde and Sea Runner are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo throughput of 172,616 tonnes, comprising 145,841 tonnes imports cargo and 26,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,298 Containers (979 TEUs are Import and 1,319 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sea Elegant, Nord Anthem and MSC ADU-V & another ship, Cosco America carrying Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT on today, 25th January, while two container ships, APL California and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

