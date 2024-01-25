Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where four ships namely, Maersk Cabo Verde, Clemens Schulte, Charade and Lusail carrying Containers, Steel Coil and LNG,berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal, respectively on January 24.
Meanwhile five more ships, MSC ADU-V, Encore, Theodora, Sea Elegant and Nord Anthem also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim to load/unload Container, Rice, Chemicals and Coal during the last 24 hours.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Clemens Schulte, Maersk Cabo Verde, IVS Windsor and Marangas Asclepius are left the port on today morning and three more ships, Limra, Charde and Sea Runner are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo throughput of 172,616 tonnes, comprising 145,841 tonnes imports cargo and 26,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,298 Containers (979 TEUs are Import and 1,319 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sea Elegant, Nord Anthem and MSC ADU-V & another ship, Cosco America carrying Chemicals, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PIBT and QICT on today, 25th January, while two container ships, APL California and Maersk Atlanta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola12 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai shares finish with more gains12 minutes ago
-
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20245 hours ago
-
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'15 hours ago
-
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 5%15 hours ago
-
TDAP sensitize exporters on banking channels for Eurasia, CAR15 hours ago
-
Stock markets rally on earnings, rate cut hopes and stimulus15 hours ago
-
Govt to support agriculture development in GB16 hours ago