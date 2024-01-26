Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Shipping activity reported at the Port where four ships namely, Cosco America, MSC Adu-V, Sea Elegant and Nord Anthem carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal,berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Cargo Terminal, respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Shipping activity reported at the Port where four ships namely, Cosco America, MSC Adu-V, Sea Elegant and Nord Anthem carrying Containers, Chemicals and Coal,berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Cargo Terminal, respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile a Bulk Cargo carrier ‘Pacific Merit’ is also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim to unload Coal today morning.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Cosco America, MSC Adu-V, Lusail and Sea Elegant are left the port on today morning.

Cargo throughput of 105,629 tonnes, comprising 81,065 tonnes imports cargo and 24,564 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,889 Containers (1,669 TEUs are Import and 1,220 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Theodra and Pacific Merit & three more ships, Silver Eburna, APL California and Addison scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW1, PIBT, LCT and QICT on Friday, while three more container ships, CMA CGM Atilla, Olympia and Maersk Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.APP/mzr/

More Stories From Business