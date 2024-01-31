Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Port activities reported at Port Qasim where four ships namely, Maersk Boston, Chem-Ocean Leo, Al-Deebal and African Hornbill carrying Containers, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on January.

Meanwhile a bulk cargo carrier ‘World Crest’ carrying 59,022 tonnes of Coal also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Wednesday.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Atlanta and Tromso are left the port on today morning and two more ships, MSC Yukta-X and Bateleur are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 194,020 tonnes, comprising 135,278 tonnes imports cargo and 58,742 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,703 Containers (3,414 TEUs are Import and 3,289 TEUs are export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Golden Curl and World Crest & two more ships, Marathapolis and Cap Andreas carrying Palm oil, Coal and Container are due to expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday, while another containers ship, Navios Constellation is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.