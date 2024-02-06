Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Four ships, MSC Silva, Broog, Hafnia Shinano and Sino Star carrying containers, LNG Mogas and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal and Liquid Terminals respectively on Monday, 5th February-2024.

Meanwhile two more ships MSC Roma and Simaisma with containers and LNG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 horus.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Silva and Encore left the port on Tuesday morning and four more ships, ECE Nur Bayraktar, World Crest, Nord Allegro and Sino Star are expected to sail on today afternoon.

During last 24 hours stood at 132,159 tonnes, comprising 109,894 tonnes imports cargo and 22,265 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,985 containers (693 TEUs imports and 1,292731 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are six ships at outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Roma, Sea Bird and Simaisma and another ship Ardmore Cherokee scheduled to load/offload containers, Rice, LNG and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, PGPCL and LCT on Tuesday, 6th Febrary 2024.

APP/ms