Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at the Port where four ships namely, MSC Roma, Sea Bird, Ardmore Cherokee, Simaisma scheduled to load /offload containers, Rice, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Gas Terminal respectively on 6th February, 2024.
Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘Caribbean-I’ is also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Liquid gas carrier ‘Broog’ left the port on today morning and three more ships, MSC Roma, Theodora and San Francisco Bridge are expected to sail on the same day.
Cargo volume of 173,173 tonnes, comprising 130,679 tonnes of imported cargo and 42,494 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,580 containers (1,600 TEUs imports and 1,980 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier ‘Flaminia’ and three more ships, San Francisco, Kyparisa and Wawasan Topaz carrying wheat, containers and chemicals are expected to take berths at FAP, QICT and EVTL respectively on today, 07th February, while another container ship, Express Athens is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday 08th February, 2024.
APP/ms
