Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Shipping activity reported at Port Qasim where four ships namely, Bow Endeavor, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle, carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours
Meanwhile two more ship, Visayas and America scheduled to load/ offload Rice and Containers are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘Southern Anoa’ left the port on today morning on February 14th 2024.
Cargo volume of 87,293 tonnes, comprising 87,084 tonnes imports cargo and 204 tonnes export cargo carried in 42 containers (30 TEUs imports and 12 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, America and Taho Australia and another oil tanker ‘Khairpur’ carrying containers, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on today, 14th February, while two more container ships, Seaspan Beacon and Maersk Cape Town are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 15th February 2024.
