Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity reported at Port Qasim where four ships namely, Bow Endeavor, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle, carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Shipping activity reported at Port Qasim where four ships namely, Bow Endeavor, Epic Sunter, Lokoja and Stockholm Eagle, carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile two more ship, Visayas and America scheduled to load/ offload Rice and Containers are also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim during the same period.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘Southern Anoa’ left the port on today morning on February 14th 2024.

Cargo volume of 87,293 tonnes, comprising 87,084 tonnes imports cargo and 204 tonnes export cargo carried in 42 containers (30 TEUs imports and 12 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, America and Taho Australia and another oil tanker ‘Khairpur’ carrying containers, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and FOTCO respectively on today, 14th February, while two more container ships, Seaspan Beacon and Maersk Cape Town are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 15th February 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Australia Oil Lokoja Cape Town Stockholm Same Eagle Anchorage February Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khal ..

Ensuring the children's rights is imperative: Khalid Iqbal

5 minutes ago
 Information Commission summons AIG regarding promo ..

Information Commission summons AIG regarding promotion cases

5 minutes ago
 2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

2nd polio drive of 2024 to start on Feb 26: DC

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive pla ..

Commissioner orders to prepare a comprehensive plan for Ramzan Package

5 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali inaugurates IT lab at AUST

11 minutes ago
 NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump

11 minutes ago
Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at ..

Rehabilitated Bengal Tiger finds new sanctuary at South Africa

12 minutes ago
 72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

72 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

12 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult ..

Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line

12 minutes ago
 The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee remains flat against dollar

Rupee remains flat against dollar

24 minutes ago
 Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to b ..

Thematic design ideas for new banknote series to be submitted till March 11: Qad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business