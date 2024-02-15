Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Four ships, America, Lady Dimine, Taho Australia and Khairpurcarrying Containers, Wheat, Rape seeds and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile three more ships,Rong Da Chang Sha, Al-Jassasiya and Evrialiwith General cargo, LNG and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.
A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Ships, Lokoja and Alcyone-I left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, America, Stockholm Eagle, Bow Endeavor and Epic Sunter areexpected to sail on today afternoon.
Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 131,788tonnes, comprising 94,315tonnes imports cargo and 37,473tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,710 Containers (660 TEUs Imports and 2,050 TEUs export) was handled at the portT
Here are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MU Dan Song, Al-Jassasiyaand Marin Aman &two more ships Maersk Cape town and Sea Span Beacon carrying Iron ore, LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berth sat MW-2, EEETL, LCT and QICTon Thursday
Recent Stories
NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange delegation holds awareness session at SCCI14 minutes ago
-
PARC to install solar system for aeroponics seed potatos production2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.300 to Rs.211,100 per tola3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 20248 hours ago
-
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA16 hours ago
-
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential18 hours ago
-
Stocks bounce after data-induced drop19 hours ago
-
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs19 hours ago