Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Four ships, America, Lady Dimine, Taho Australia and Khairpurcarrying Containers, Wheat, Rape seeds and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships,Rong Da Chang Sha, Al-Jassasiya and Evrialiwith General cargo, LNG and Wheat also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Ships, Lokoja and Alcyone-I left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, America, Stockholm Eagle, Bow Endeavor and Epic Sunter areexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 131,788tonnes, comprising 94,315tonnes imports cargo and 37,473tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,710 Containers (660 TEUs Imports and 2,050 TEUs export) was handled at the portT

Here are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MU Dan Song, Al-Jassasiyaand Marin Aman &two more ships Maersk Cape town and Sea Span Beacon carrying Iron ore, LNG, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berth sat MW-2, EEETL, LCT and QICTon Thursday