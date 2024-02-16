Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Cape town, Sea Span Beacon, MU Dan Song and Al-Jassasiya scheduled to load/off load Containers, Iron ore and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships,Han He and Shimanami scheduled to load/offload Crice and Bentonitealso arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil carrier ’Bow Endeavour’ left the port on Friday morning and four more ships,Epic Sunter, Maersk Cape town, Sea Span Beacon and Khairpur areexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Through put during last 24 hours stood at 153,077tonnes, comprising 133,077 tonnes imports cargo and 20,390 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,730 Containers (1,740 TEUs Imports and 990 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a container vessel APL Minnesoto & an other ship Marine Aman carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berth sat QICT and LCT on Friday.