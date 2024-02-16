Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Cape town, Sea Span Beacon, MU Dan Song and Al-Jassasiya scheduled to load/off load Containers, Iron ore and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships,Han He and Shimanami scheduled to load/offload Crice and Bentonitealso arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil carrier ’Bow Endeavour’ left the port on Friday morning and four more ships,Epic Sunter, Maersk Cape town, Sea Span Beacon and Khairpur areexpected to sail on today afternoon.

Through put during last 24 hours stood at 153,077tonnes, comprising 133,077 tonnes imports cargo and 20,390 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,730 Containers (1,740 TEUs Imports and 990 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a container vessel APL Minnesoto & an other ship Marine Aman carrying Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berth sat QICT and LCT on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Anchorage Khairpur Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

41 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

2 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

3 hours ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

19 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

19 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

19 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

19 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business