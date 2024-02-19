Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 01:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Five ships, Maersk Pelepas, Haj Mohammad, Visayas, Weco Madeleine and IVS Atsugi scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Rice, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile two more Container ships, MSC Spring III and X-Press Mekong also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

Ninth ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Maersk Pelepas and X-Press Mekong are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Throughput during last 24 hours stood at 61,790 tonnes, comprising 37,479 tonnes imports cargo and 24,311tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,952 Containers (705 TEUs Imports and 1,247 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, X-Press Mekong, MSC Spring III and Evrial carrying Containers and Wheat are expected to take berths at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal on Monday.

