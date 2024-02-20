Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Two ships, MSC Spring and Evrialicarrying Containersand Wheat, berthed at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships,Maersk Brooklyn, Siamisam, Stefanost and Agia Eirini Force carrying Containers, LNG, Wheat and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Spring III and Evriali left the port on today morning, and another ship Haj Mohammad is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 102,319 tonnes, comprising 50,580 tonnes imports cargo and 51,739tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,005 Containers (1,030 TEUs Imports and 1,975 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Beks Nazik, Sea Champion and Simaisam & another ship Torm Elizabeth carrying Containers, Wheat, Canola seeds, LNG and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP, EETL and FOTCO on Tuesday, and Coal carrier M.V Jade Prosperity is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

