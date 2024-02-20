Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Two ships, MSC Spring and Evrialicarrying Containersand Wheat, berthed at Container Terminal and Grain Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships,Maersk Brooklyn, Siamisam, Stefanost and Agia Eirini Force carrying Containers, LNG, Wheat and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during last 24 hours.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Spring III and Evriali left the port on today morning, and another ship Haj Mohammad is expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 102,319 tonnes, comprising 50,580 tonnes imports cargo and 51,739tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,005 Containers (1,030 TEUs Imports and 1,975 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Beks Nazik, Sea Champion and Simaisam & another ship Torm Elizabeth carrying Containers, Wheat, Canola seeds, LNG and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1, FAP, EETL and FOTCO on Tuesday, and Coal carrier M.V Jade Prosperity is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Anchorage Wheat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

1 hour ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

1 hour ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made ..

Solangi regrets ‘false & baseless’ claims made by BBC journalist about inter ..

14 hours ago
Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Q ..

Young Nafay helps Gladiators’ ease past Lahore Qalandars for second consecutiv ..

14 hours ago
 Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

Glasner replaces Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss

14 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

Funeral prayer of Amir Balaj Tipu offered

15 hours ago
 Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

Crime control first priority of Punjab Police: IGP

15 hours ago
 CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match ..

CM hosts Australian High Commissioner at PSL match, calls for stronger cricketin ..

15 hours ago
 Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach ..

Senators table motion seeking redressal for breach of privilege

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business