Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Five ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Beks Nazik, Sea Champion, Simaisam and Torm Elizabeth carrying Containers, Wheat, Canola seeds, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile eight more ships, Xpress Salween, Jade Prosperity, Chemroad Haya, Medi Chiba, Fame, Sunny Bay and Ullswater carrying Containers, Chemicals, Canola seeds, Soyabean seeds, Coal and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.
A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Brooklyn and Weco Madelein left the port on today morning and another ship IVS Atsugi is expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 148,934 tonnes, comprising 127,011 tonnes imports cargo and 21,923tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,615 Containers (1,856 TEUs Imports and 759 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 18ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Chemroad Haya, Corona, Ullswater, Agia Erini Force, MSC Ellen and Xpress Salween & two more ships Maersk Cabo Verde and Wide Alpha carrying Chemicals, Palm oil, LPG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, LCT, SSGC, PIBT and QICT on Wednesday and APL Le Havre is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
APP/as/
