Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM
Four ships namely, Maersk Hartford, Fast, MSC London and Coral Actinia scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Four ships namely, Maersk Hartford, Fast, MSC London and Coral Actinia scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Ice Fighter, Maratha polis, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Containers, Coal and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two shops, Shimanami Star and Maersk Hartford left the port on Wednesday and another ship, Coral Actinia is expected to sail on Wednesday.
A cargo volume of 95,601 tonnes, comprising 55,926 tonnes import cargo and 39,675 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,397 Containers (689 TEUs Imports and 1,708 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Marathapolis, Blue Cecil, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic and Chemroad Aqua scheduled to load/offload Containers, Corn, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berth QICT, MW-1, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL on Wednesday and two more ships Clements Schulte and APL Qingdao with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
PTI asks IMF to consider nation’s political stability in upcoming bailout disc ..
Two members gang involved in street crimes busted
57 Balochistan Assembly members take oath
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali condoles with family of martyred Ej ..
CDA taking steps to make Islamabad more green
DPO extends “Khidmat Markiz” facility at five police stations
SDPI, Hailey College ink MoU on research, training initiatives
PSL 2024 Match 15 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 2023
COAS underscores need for nationwide consensus on curbing intolerance
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar
PML-N parliamentary party, allies set to meet today
More Stories From Business
-
Singapore's OCBC bank records 27 percent rise in net profit for FY 20237 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 484 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against dollar7 minutes ago
-
'Pakistan Single Window' awareness seminar held3 hours ago
-
Nissan plans self-driving taxi service in Japan5 hours ago
-
Fertilizer production grew by 10.07 per cent in 2 quarters5 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.1,100 per tola to Rs 214,8006 hours ago
-
China expands transport network to facilitate high-quality development7 hours ago
-
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks7 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 202410 hours ago