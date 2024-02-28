Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships namely, Maersk Hartford, Fast, MSC London and Coral Actinia scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Four ships namely, Maersk Hartford, Fast, MSC London and Coral Actinia scheduled to load/offload Containers, Cement, Palm oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Ice Fighter, Maratha polis, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Containers, Coal and Mogas also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two shops, Shimanami Star and Maersk Hartford left the port on Wednesday and another ship, Coral Actinia is expected to sail on Wednesday.

A cargo volume of 95,601 tonnes, comprising 55,926 tonnes import cargo and 39,675 tonnes of export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,397 Containers (689 TEUs Imports and 1,708 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are fourteen ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Marathapolis, Blue Cecil, Xin Hai Tong 29, Chemtrans Baltic and Chemroad Aqua scheduled to load/offload Containers, Corn, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berth QICT, MW-1, PIBT, FOTCO and EVTL on Wednesday and two more ships Clements Schulte and APL Qingdao with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

