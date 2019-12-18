Shipping activity at Port Qasim 18 Dec 2019

Six ships MSC Valencia, MSC Paola, Maersk Seletar, Cypress Galaxy, Tiger Integrity and Leader carrying containers, 9,606 tonnes Chemicals, 24,409 tonnes Palm oil and 62,137 tonnes Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Six ships MSC Valencia, MSC Paola, Maersk Seletar, Cypress Galaxy, Tiger Integrity and Leader carrying containers, 9,606 tonnes Chemicals, 24,409 tonnes Palm oil and 62,137 tonnes Diesel oil were allotted berths at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a bulk cargo carrier Kifissos carrying 60,001 tonnes Coal also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of twelve ships were occupied at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Cement, Coal, Canola, Chemicals, LNG, Palm oil and Diesel oil respectively.

Out of them, two ships bulk cargo carrier Asia Ruby-1 and Gas carrier Milaha Qatar sailed out to sea from PIBT and PGPCL Terminal respectively on Wednesday morning and three more ships MSC Paola, Argent Bloom and Leader are expected to sail on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo handling remained upward trend at the Port on Tuesday, where a cargo volume of 203,172 tonnes, comprising 176,055 tonnes imports cargo and 27,117 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,747 containers (TEUs), (4,224 TEUs imports and 523 TEUs exports) was handled.

Three ships MOL Generosity, Kifissos and CT Confidence carrying Containers, Coal and Palm oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT and LCT respectively on Wednesday.

While three more ships CMA CGM Al-Maviva, Smiley Lady and HugoSchulte are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.