Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 18 Nov 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):Two ships, Sun Lucia and Gas Shante carrying Coal and LPG took berths at Port Qasim Electric Poewr Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday, 17th November-2019.

Meanwhile six more ships, Northern Julie, MSC Namibia-II, Sam Wolf, Sakura, Sirocco and Khairpore carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and Diesel Oil also arrived at outer anchoge of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Soya Bean, LPG and Palm Oil respectively .

Out of them, Two Ships, LBU Onyx and GS Avenue sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and twi more ships, The Obosia and Gas Shante are expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 113,982 tonnes, comprising 94,385 tonnes imports cargo and 19,597 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,287 containers (TEUs), (281 TEUs imports and 1,006 TEus exports) was handled at the Port During last 24 hours.

Seven ships, MSC Namibia, Northern Jule, Smiley Lady, IVS phoenix, SSI Triumpn, Khairpore and Onaiza carrying Containers, Coal, Diesel Oil and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4, FOTCO and EETL respectively on Monday, 18th November.

While two more Container ships, Maersk Denver and MSC Tokyo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 19th Novenber-2019.