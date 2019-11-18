UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim 18 Nov 2019

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 11:51 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 18 Nov 2019

Two ships, Sun Lucia and Gas Shante carrying Coal and LPG took berths at Port Qasim Electric Poewr Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday, 17th November-2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):Two ships, Sun Lucia and Gas Shante carrying Coal and LPG took berths at Port Qasim Electric Poewr Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday, 17th November-2019.

Meanwhile six more ships, Northern Julie, MSC Namibia-II, Sam Wolf, Sakura, Sirocco and Khairpore carrying Containers, Coal, Soya Bean and Diesel Oil also arrived at outer anchoge of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, General Cargo, Coal, Soya Bean, LPG and Palm Oil respectively .

Out of them, Two Ships, LBU Onyx and GS Avenue sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and twi more ships, The Obosia and Gas Shante are expected to sail on same day (today) in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 113,982 tonnes, comprising 94,385 tonnes imports cargo and 19,597 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,287 containers (TEUs), (281 TEUs imports and 1,006 TEus exports) was handled at the Port During last 24 hours.

Seven ships, MSC Namibia, Northern Jule, Smiley Lady, IVS phoenix, SSI Triumpn, Khairpore and Onaiza carrying Containers, Coal, Diesel Oil and LNG are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, MW-4, FOTCO and EETL respectively on Monday, 18th November.

While two more Container ships, Maersk Denver and MSC Tokyo are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 19th Novenber-2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Exports Oil Tokyo Same Phoenix Denver Namibia November Gas Sunday Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

17 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

17 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

17 minutes ago

Civil, military leadership on same page over natio ..

22 minutes ago

European police bust gang looting artifacts in Ita ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs provision of further relief ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.