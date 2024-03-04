Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published March 04, 2024
Six ships namely, Lotus-A, Xpress Salween, MSC Martina, Star Sind, Monax and Kamome Victoria, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively
Meanwhile four more ships, Melody, Torm Integrity, San Nicolas and Al-Rayyan scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Coal and LNG are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Martina left the Port on today morning, while four more ships, X-Press Salween, Lotus-A, Monax and BBC Zoe are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 122,592 tonnes, comprising 74,058 tonnes imports cargo and 48,534 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,916 Containers (1,424 TEUs Imports and 2,492 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Medi Chiba and Al-Rayyan & another ship, MSC Rida carrying Canola Seed, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC ABY are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
