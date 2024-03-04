Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships namely, Lotus-A, Xpress Salween, MSC Martina, Star Sind, Monax and Kamome Victoria, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Six ships namely, Lotus-A, Xpress Salween, MSC Martina, Star Sind, Monax and Kamome Victoria, carrying Containers, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively.

Meanwhile four more ships, Melody, Torm Integrity, San Nicolas and Al-Rayyan scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Coal and LNG are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Martina left the Port on today morning, while four more ships, X-Press Salween, Lotus-A, Monax and BBC Zoe are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 122,592 tonnes, comprising 74,058 tonnes imports cargo and 48,534 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,916 Containers (1,424 TEUs Imports and 2,492 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Medi Chiba and Al-Rayyan & another ship, MSC Rida carrying Canola Seed, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT respectively on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC ABY are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil San Nicolas Victoria Same Pittsburgh Anchorage Rida Gas Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities ..

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela

7 minutes ago
 Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

7 minutes ago
 UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ..

UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pa ..

Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..

7 minutes ago
 c

C

7 minutes ago
 WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

16 minutes ago
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

16 minutes ago
 Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehi ..

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

10 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo f ..

PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

10 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen appre ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen apprehended

10 minutes ago
 Two robbers' gangs busted

Two robbers' gangs busted

10 minutes ago
 Body of young man found in dried rain stream

Body of young man found in dried rain stream

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business