Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Six ships namely, Cap Andreas, MSC Spring-III, San Nicolas, Huang Shan-16, Cetus and Lusail, carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, Wheat, and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, HF Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively.
Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘Ardmore Cherokee’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Tuesday.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Containers ship, Cap Andreas left the Port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Spring-III, Blue Cecil and Torm Integrity are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 203,379 tonnes, comprising 153,058 tonnes imports cargo and 50,321 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,986 Containers (2,223 TEUs Imports and 2,763 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, liquid carrier a Bitumen Kosei & another ship ‘Seaspan Ganges’ scheduled to load/offload Bitumen and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2 and QICT respectively on Thursday.
APP/as/
