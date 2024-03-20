Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Four ships namely, MSC Shy, Tethis-7, Kano and Log Sparta, carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Gasport Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Kinloss, Maersk Cabo Verde, Forshun and Gas-Chem Leda carrying Container, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Shy, Melody and Umm Bab left the Port on today morning.

A cargo volume of 175,963 tonnes, comprising 130,294 tonnes imports cargo and 45,669 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,665 Containers (86 TEUs Imports and 1,579 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Maersk Kinloss, Trans Spring and Gaschem Leda carrying Containers, Steel coil and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-1 and EVTL on Wednesday, while two more ships, APL Southampton and Patreas with Containers and LPG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

