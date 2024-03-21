Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Four ships namely, Maersk Kinloss, Maersk Cabo Verde, Trans Spring and Gaschem Leda, carrying
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024)
Container, Steel coil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi- Purpose Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Solar Roma, Sky Runner, PGC Patreas and Southern Anoa carrying Palm oil, LPG and Chemicals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Kano and Uog Sparta left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Gaschem Leda, Maersk Kinloss and Beteleur are expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 165,823 tonnes, comprising 119,716 tonnes imports cargo and 46,107 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,567 Containers (1,866 TEUs Imports and 1,701 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bolan and Patreas & another ship, APL Southampton carrying Gas oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today, 21 st March, while another containers ship, Al-Safat is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
