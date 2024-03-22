Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, APL Southampton, Bolan and Patreas, carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, APL Southampton, Bolan and Patreas, carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them general cargo carrier ‘Trans Spring’ left the Port on

today morning while five more ships, APL Southampton, Tethis-7, Patreas, Evriali and Crater are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 118,219 tonnes, comprising 89,666 tonnes imports cargo and 28,553 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,017 Containers (2,137

TEUs Imports and 880 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Bharadwaj, Pindos, Belforest and Forshun & another ship Al-Safat scheduled to load/offload Sand, Cement, Canola Seed, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, FAP, LCT and

QICT on today, 22 nd March, while three more container ships, Olympia, CMA CGM Attila and Maersk Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on

Saturday.

APP/mzr/