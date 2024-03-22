Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, APL Southampton, Bolan and Patreas, carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Three ships namely, APL Southampton, Bolan and Patreas, carrying Container, Gas oil and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Thursday.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them general cargo carrier ‘Trans Spring’ left the Port on

today morning while five more ships, APL Southampton, Tethis-7, Patreas, Evriali and Crater are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 118,219 tonnes, comprising 89,666 tonnes imports cargo and 28,553 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,017 Containers (2,137

TEUs Imports and 880 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Bharadwaj, Pindos, Belforest and Forshun & another ship Al-Safat scheduled to load/offload Sand, Cement, Canola Seed, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, FAP, LCT and

QICT on today, 22 nd March, while three more container ships, Olympia, CMA CGM Attila and Maersk Nyassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on

Saturday.

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Southampton Olympia Anchorage Bolan March Gas Engro Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

04 die, 2 injure in collision bikes in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

Married woman commits suicide by hanging herself

3 minutes ago
 Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn in ..

Russia's central bank holds rates amid stubborn inflation

5 minutes ago
 Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prop ..

Over 155,000 copies of Holy Quran provided at Prophet's Mosque

10 minutes ago
 A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards indep ..

A turning point in Pakistan Movement towards independence

10 minutes ago
 Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on de ..

Iconic music composer Nisar Bazmi remembered on death anniversary

10 minutes ago
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

13 minutes ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

13 minutes ago
 Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food point ..

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points

13 minutes ago
 Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not ..

Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

13 minutes ago
 Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

13 minutes ago
 CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with f ..

CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business