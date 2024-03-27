Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:49 PM
Shipping activity was reported at the port where eight ships, Maersk Santosa, Xpress Bardsey, MSC Spring III, Port Imabari, Solar Roma, Dravin, Malha Ras Laffan and Epicurus carrying Containers, Coal, Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Gasport Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively during last 24 hours
A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Xpress Barsey and MSC Maeva left the port on today morning and two more ships, MSC Spring III and Maersk Santosa Ullswater and Crested Eagle are expected to sail on today afternoon).
A cargo volume of 219,661 tonnes, comprising 171,661 tonnes imports cargo and 47,967 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,648 Containers (3,887 TEUs Imports and 1,761 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a bulk cargo carrier 'Anna-M' carrying 51,015 tonnes of Coal is expected to take berth at PIBT on Wednesday, and gas carrier Al-Bidda is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
