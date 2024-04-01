Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Eight ships namely, Olympia, Wide Alpha, MSC Prelude-V, Yun Ding-19, Sc Taipei, Al-Diab-II and Goofy carrying Container, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal, Sui Southern Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on report period.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Olympia and Wide Alpha left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Kerala and Taxidiara are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 103,018 tonnes, comprising 58,482 tonnes imports cargo and 44,536 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,279 Containers (703 TEUs Imports and 1,576 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Supra Duke, Mala Kado and Uog Sparta & another ship, Al-Areesh scheduled to load/offload Rice, Cement, Mogas and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-2, FOTCO and PGPCL on Monday.

