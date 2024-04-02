Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at the port where five ships,MSC Prelude V, Supra Duke, Goofy, Al-Areesh, UOG Sparta scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal,LNG and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gasport Terminaland Oil Terminalrespectively on Monday. Meanwhile three more ships, Hanze Goteborg, Ardmore Cherokee and Chemroad Journeyscheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and Chemicals also arrived at outeranchorage of the port during the same day (.)
Atotal of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships,MSC Prelude V, SC Taipei and Yun Ding 19areexpected to sail on today afternoon(.
)
Acargo volume of101,239tonnes, comprising 70,823 tonnes imports cargo and 30,416 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,791 Containers (181 TEUs Imports and 1,610 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)
Thereare 07ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Kingston, MSC Spring III, Chemroad Journey and Silver Heba & another ship Al-Wajba carrying Containers, Chemicals, Pam oil and LNG areexpected to take berthsat QICT, EVTL, LCT and EETL on Tuesday,2ndApril-2024(.)
