Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Six ships namely, Maersk Kensington, Kyparissia, MSC Spring, Mala Kado, Silver Heba and Al-Wajbah scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on report period.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Diab-III and Chemroad Journey left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Al-Areesh, Uog Sparta, MSC Spring and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 267,762 tonnes, comprising 222,987 tonnes imports cargo and 44,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,800 Containers (4,660 TEUs Imports and 2,140 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kyparissia and Chem Gallium & another ship, Alba Gas carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and SSGC on 03rd April, while another Bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea-Pearl’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

