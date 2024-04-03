Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Six ships namely, Maersk Kensington, Kyparissia, MSC Spring, Mala Kado, Silver Heba and Al-Wajbah scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on report period.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Al-Diab-III and Chemroad Journey left the Port on today morning while four more ships, Al-Areesh, Uog Sparta, MSC Spring and Maersk Kensington are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 267,762 tonnes, comprising 222,987 tonnes imports cargo and 44,775 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,800 Containers (4,660 TEUs Imports and 2,140 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Kyparissia and Chem Gallium & another ship, Alba Gas carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and SSGC on 03rd April, while another Bulk cargo carrier ‘Sea-Pearl’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Anchorage April Gas University Of Gujrat Silver Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

12 minutes ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

22 minutes ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

14 hours ago
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

14 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

14 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

14 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

14 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

15 hours ago
 All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business