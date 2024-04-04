Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Twoships namely,Chem Gallium and Alba Gascarrying Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Twoships namely,Chem Gallium and Alba Gascarrying Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Engro Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another gas carrier ‘Lian Song Hu’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Kyparissia and Silver left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Al-Wajbah and Chem Gallium are expected to sail on today morning.

Cargo volume of 113,525 tonnes, comprising 66,256 tonnes imports cargo and 47,269 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,623 Containers (503 TEUs Imports and 2,120 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Marina Arung, Lian Song Hu, Alba Gas and Cosco America & another ship, Xpress Salween carrying Palm oil, Gasoline, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and QICT on 04th April, while another containership ‘Addison’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.