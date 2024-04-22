Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Three ships namely, Zaraar Hanif, Shiva and Gaslog Sydney carrying Steel Coil, LPG and LNG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Three ships namely, Zaraar Hanif, Shiva and Gaslog Sydney carrying Steel Coil, LPG and LNG, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Rikku, Seacon Yokohama, Khairpur and Bateleur scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas and LPG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Zaraar Hanif, Project-A, Jag Aparna and Shiva left the Port on today morning while two more ships, Al-Mothanna and Dravin are expected to sail on today.
A cargo volume of 137,321 tonnes, comprising 121,557 tonnes imports cargo and 15,764 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,037 Containers (1,266 TEUs Imports and 771 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 7 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Rikku, Seacon Yokohama, Khairpur and Navigator Vega scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, FOTCO and EVTL on today.
While two more container ships, X-Press Salween and Maersk Detroit are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
