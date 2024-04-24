Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships namely, Xpress Salween, Maersk Detroit and Lokojo carrying Container and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Sindy, Mara Thapolis, Lila Ace and Loxley with Containers, Chemicals and LPG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, X-Press Salween, MSC Rikku and Navigator Vega left the Port on today morning while three more ships, Maersk Detroit, Khairpur and Marathapolis are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 162,939 tonnes, comprising 115,152 tonnes imports cargo and 47,787 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,717 Containers (2,006 TEUs Imports and 2,711 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships,Hansa Oslo, Bateleur, Limra, Marathapolis and MSC Sindy& four more ships, San-Francisco Bridge, Atlantic, Sea-Pearl and Asia Liberty carrying Gas oil, LPG, Container, Fertilizer and Palm oil are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC, QICT, FAP and LCT on today 24thApril, while another containers ship, Sea-Span Beacon is due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

