Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships namely, Maersk Nyassa, Jessie, White Peach, Gaslog Geneva, Clyde, Ullswater and African Loon, Container, Cement, Palm oil, LNG, Mogas, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Nyassa and Gaslog Sydney left the port on today morning.
Meanwhile another Grain carrier‘Majestic Noor’is expected to sail today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 186,619 tonnes, comprising 147,691 tonnes imports cargo and 38,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,931 Containers (1,920 TEUs Imports and 2,011 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
A containers ship ‘MSC Archemidis’is expected to take berths at QICT on today.
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
EU election could force sharp turn in electric car policy10 minutes ago
-
2 plots sealed over illegal construction20 minutes ago
-
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s cultural and natura ..26 minutes ago
-
Foreign investment pivotal for 'Macro Economic Stability' in Pakistan: Finance Minister50 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.07 pct higher50 minutes ago
-
May Day holiday sees over 1.3 billion passenger trips across China1 hour ago
-
Revenues of Chinese SOEs up 3.2 pct in first 3 months1 hour ago
-
Turkish stock exchange opens week flat2 hours ago
-
Govt's facilitation approach builds investor’s confidence: Jam Kamal2 hours ago
-
Asian markets build on rally as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes2 hours ago
-
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibrahim Almubarak3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago