Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where seven ships namely, Maersk Nyassa, Jessie, White Peach, Gaslog Geneva, Clyde, Ullswater and African Loon, Container, Cement, Palm oil, LNG, Mogas, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal, Sui Southern Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Nyassa and Gaslog Sydney left the port on today morning.

Meanwhile another Grain carrier‘Majestic Noor’is expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 186,619 tonnes, comprising 147,691 tonnes imports cargo and 38,928 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,931 Containers (1,920 TEUs Imports and 2,011 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

A containers ship ‘MSC Archemidis’is expected to take berths at QICT on today.

APP/msq

