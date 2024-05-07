Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where a containers ship ‘MSC Archimidis’ berthed at Container Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Yorkton, MH Sandef Jord and Ionic Artemis scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Mogas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Majestic Noor, African Loon and Gaslog Geneva left the port on today morning. Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Archimidis, Clyde4 and White Peachare expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 171,231 tonnes, comprising 127,174 tonnes imports cargo and 44,057 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,810 Containers (1,240 TEUs Imports and 1,570 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MH Sandef Jord, Ionic Artemis and Maersk Yorkton& another ship, Wide Alphascheduled to load/offloadRice, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT on today 07 May, while two more container ships, Maersk Cape Town and MSC Roma are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MH Sandef Jord, Ionic Artemis and Maersk Yorkton& another ship, Wide Alphascheduled to load/offloadRice, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT on today 07 May, while two more container ships, Maersk Cape Town and MSC Roma are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Roma Yorkton Cape Town Geneva Anchorage May Port Qasim

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

14 hours ago
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

14 hours ago
 Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national s ..

Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..

14 hours ago
 Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers

15 hours ago
 Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC

15 hours ago
 Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, ..

Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources

15 hours ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business