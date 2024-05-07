Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where a containers ship ‘MSC Archimidis’ berthed at Container Terminal on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Yorkton, MH Sandef Jord and Ionic Artemis scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Mogas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Majestic Noor, African Loon and Gaslog Geneva left the port on today morning. Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Archimidis, Clyde4 and White Peachare expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 171,231 tonnes, comprising 127,174 tonnes imports cargo and 44,057 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,810 Containers (1,240 TEUs Imports and 1,570 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MH Sandef Jord, Ionic Artemis and Maersk Yorkton& another ship, Wide Alphascheduled to load/offloadRice, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT on today 07 May, while two more container ships, Maersk Cape Town and MSC Roma are due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/msq