Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Maersk Yorktown, Wide Alpha and MH Sandef Jord, berthed at Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Roma, Capricorn, PH Giang Minh and Huang Shan-16 scheduled to load/offload Container, Irone Ore, and Palm oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Wide Alpha, Maersk Yorktown and Jessie left the port on today morning. Meanwhile two more ships, Clyde and White Peachare expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 100,405 tonnes, comprising 55,631 tonnes imports cargo and 44,774 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,694 Containers (1,787 TEUs Imports and 1,907 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Roma, Ionic Artemis, PH Giang Minh and Huang Shan-16 & another ship, Sea Ambitionscheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm Kernel, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, MW-I, LCT and EVTL on today.

