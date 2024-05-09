Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Six ships, MSC Roma, Maersk Cape Town, MH Sandef Jord, Ionic Artemis, PH Giang Minh and Sea Ambition, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Six ships, MSC Roma, Maersk Cape Town, MH Sandef Jord, Ionic Artemis, PH Giang Minh and Sea Ambition, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Oil Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Atlantic Ibis, One Modern, Scio Sprit, Ginga Caracal and Spring Oasis carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Chemicals and Coal also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC ROma’ left the port on today morning. Meanwhile six more ships, Maersk Cape Town, One Modern, Atlantic Ibis, Ullswater, Sea Ambition and White Peach are expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 98,211 tonnes, comprising 41,828 tonnes imports cargo and 56,383 tonnes export

cargo carried in 4,230 Containers (2,260 TEUs Imports and 1,970 TEUs export) was handled at the port

during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Huang Shan-16, Spring Oasis, Ginga Caracal, Atlantic Ibis and One Modern & another ship, APL QingdaocarryingPalm oil, Coal, Chemicals, and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, PIBT, EVTL and QICT on today 08 May, 2024.

APP/mzr/

