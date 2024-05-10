Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Four ships, APL Qingdao, Huang Shan-16, Ginga Caracal and Spring Oasis, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Positano, Delta, Federal Iberville and Al-Daayen scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice/Cement, Lentil and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’is expected to sail today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 172,086 tonnes, comprising 118,595 tonnes imports cargo and 53,491 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,340 Containers (3,716 TEUs Imports and 624 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Federal Iberville and Al-Yaayen carryingContainer, Lentils and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and PGPCL on today,while another containers ship ‘Maersk Atlanta’is due arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

