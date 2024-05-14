Shipping activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, MSC Silva, Hanyu Freesia and Horizon-1carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southren Gas Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Scorpio Glory, Amoureux, Zhe Hai-511, Victoria Kosan and Hafnia Excel scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, Chemicals and Gasoline also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier‘Marina Aman’left the port on today morning, while six more ships, MSC Silva, Amoureux, PH Giang Minh, MH Sandef Jord, Federal Iberville and Hanyu Freesia are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 117,523 tonnes, comprising 52,025 tonnes imports cargo and 65,498 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,690 Containers (1,423 TEUs Imports and 1,267 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Capricorn, Scio Spirit, Zhe Hai-511, Asia Inspire, Victoria Kosan and Amoureux & two more ships, Maersk Columbus and Hv Alice scheduled to load/offloadIron Ore, Palm Kernel, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals, Container and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-2, MW-1, MW-4, LCT, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on today 14thMay,while two more containers ships,Maersk cabo Verde and Americaare due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ