Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, MSC Silva, Hanyu Freesia and Horizon-1carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southren Gas Terminal respectively on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, MSC Silva, Hanyu Freesia and Horizon-1carrying Container, Chemicals and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Sui Southren Gas Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile five more ships, Scorpio Glory, Amoureux, Zhe Hai-511, Victoria Kosan and Hafnia Excel scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, Chemicals and Gasoline also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier‘Marina Aman’left the port on today morning, while six more ships, MSC Silva, Amoureux, PH Giang Minh, MH Sandef Jord, Federal Iberville and Hanyu Freesia are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 117,523 tonnes, comprising 52,025 tonnes imports cargo and 65,498 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,690 Containers (1,423 TEUs Imports and 1,267 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Capricorn, Scio Spirit, Zhe Hai-511, Asia Inspire, Victoria Kosan and Amoureux & two more ships, Maersk Columbus and Hv Alice scheduled to load/offloadIron Ore, Palm Kernel, Coal, Palm oil, Chemicals, Container and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-2, MW-1, MW-4, LCT, EVTL, QICT and PIBT on today 14thMay,while two more containers ships,Maersk cabo Verde and Americaare due arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Education board promotes four assistants
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research p ..
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data
A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the khat market
LRH hosts training session on hospital administration & healthcare management
Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewable superpower'
OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1200 per tola to Rs 241,10043 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 732.08 points1 hour ago
-
Minister directs to devise strategy to convert agriculture tubewells to solar2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data5 minutes ago
-
Scientists visit Guard Agricultural Research and Services2 hours ago
-
CCP issues notices to 12 beauty product firms for deceptive marketing practices3 hours ago
-
Korea Feed Association to get 600000 to 700000 metric tons of Corn, Maize's export order from Pakist ..3 hours ago
-
Sony net profit dips on-year but beats estimate4 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Asian traders bide their time ahead of key US inflation data5 minutes ago
-
Putin to visit Beijing, meet Xi this week5 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 14 May 20245 minutes ago