Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at the port, where seven ships—Maersk Columbus, Capricorn, Scorpio Glory, Zhe Hai-511, Asia Inspire, Victoria Kosan, and Jag Pavitra—were scheduled to load and offload containers of iron ore, rice, coal, palm oil, chemicals, and mogas at the Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Oil Terminal, respectively, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two more ships, Ammos and Alba Gas, carrying steel coil and LPG, also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours; out of them, two ships, Maersk Columbus and PH Giang Minh, left the port today morning, while two more ships, Victoria Kosan and Horizon-1, are expected to sail today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 75,404 metric tons, comprising 46,443 metric tons of import cargo and 28,961 metric tons of export cargo, was carried in 2,339 containers (806 TEU imports and 1,533 TEU exports)  handled at the port during the last 24 hours.

There are nine ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim; out of them, three ships, Scio Spirit, HV Alice, and Alba Gas, and another ship, Maersk Cabo Verde, carrying palm kernels, coal, palm oil, LPG, and containers, are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, SSGC, and QICT today,while two more container ships,Addison and San Diego Bridge, are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

