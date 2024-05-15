Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Shipping activity was reported at the port, where seven ships—Maersk Columbus, Capricorn, Scorpio Glory, Zhe Hai-511, Asia Inspire, Victoria Kosan, and Jag Pavitra—were scheduled to load and offload containers of iron ore, rice, coal, palm oil, chemicals, and mogas at the Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, and Oil Terminal, respectively, on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, two more ships, Ammos and Alba Gas, carrying steel coil and LPG, also arrived at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours; out of them, two ships, Maersk Columbus and PH Giang Minh, left the port today morning, while two more ships, Victoria Kosan and Horizon-1, are expected to sail today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 75,404 metric tons, comprising 46,443 metric tons of import cargo and 28,961 metric tons of export cargo, was carried in 2,339 containers (806 TEU imports and 1,533 TEU exports) handled at the port during the last 24 hours.
There are nine ships at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim; out of them, three ships, Scio Spirit, HV Alice, and Alba Gas, and another ship, Maersk Cabo Verde, carrying palm kernels, coal, palm oil, LPG, and containers, are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, SSGC, and QICT today,while two more container ships,Addison and San Diego Bridge, are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Business
-
Child mascots and bun towers: Hong Kong keeps island traditions alive9 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,900 per tola to Rs 244,00029 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open2 hours ago
-
Beijing to promote clean energy consumption for NEVs2 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1049 against USD Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 20246 hours ago
-
Finance minister meets PBC delegation16 hours ago
-
Canadian firm to invest US$ 50m in KP mineral sector16 hours ago