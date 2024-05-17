Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Six ships, America, Aljalaa, Chemroad Journey, Pan IVY, Gaslog Sydney and World Virtue scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Positano, Clemens Schulte, Tethis-7, Peace Victoria and Marangas Efessos carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an containers ship ‘San Diego Bridge’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, America, Clemens Schulte, Capricorn, Scorpio Glory and Hv Alice are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 202,689 tonnes, comprising 115,444 tonnes imports cargo and 87,245 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,738 Containers (1,452 TEUs Imports and 3,286 TEUs export) was

handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, Clemens Schulte, Delta and Marangas Efessos scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LNG are

expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and PGPCL on Friday, while another containers ship ‘Seaspan Ganges’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

