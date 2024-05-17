Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Six ships, America, Aljalaa, Chemroad Journey, Pan IVY, Gaslog Sydney and World Virtue scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Positano, Clemens Schulte, Tethis-7, Peace Victoria and Marangas Efessos carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an containers ship ‘San Diego Bridge’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, America, Clemens Schulte, Capricorn, Scorpio Glory and Hv Alice are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 202,689 tonnes, comprising 115,444 tonnes imports cargo and 87,245 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,738 Containers (1,452 TEUs Imports and 3,286 TEUs export) was
handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, Clemens Schulte, Delta and Marangas Efessos scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LNG are
expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and PGPCL on Friday, while another containers ship ‘Seaspan Ganges’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
More Stories From Business
-
Mining a top priority under CPEC Phase-2: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates or currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 20245 hours ago
-
Stocks waver after hitting record highs15 hours ago
-
WHO Report debunks myths on illicit cigarette trade in Pakistan16 hours ago
-
Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister17 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion17 hours ago
-
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza17 hours ago
-
Online open court at Tax House Peshawar on May 2116 hours ago