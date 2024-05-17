Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Six ships, America, Aljalaa, Chemroad Journey, Pan IVY, Gaslog Sydney and World Virtue scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Oil Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Positano, Clemens Schulte, Tethis-7, Peace Victoria and Marangas Efessos carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an containers ship ‘San Diego Bridge’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, America, Clemens Schulte, Capricorn, Scorpio Glory and Hv Alice are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 202,689 tonnes, comprising 115,444 tonnes imports cargo and 87,245 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,738 Containers (1,452 TEUs Imports and 3,286 TEUs export) was

handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Positano, Clemens Schulte, Delta and Marangas Efessos scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement and LNG are

expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and PGPCL on Friday, while another containers ship ‘Seaspan Ganges’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Oil Victoria Sydney Alice Anchorage Port Qasim

Recent Stories

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

14 hours ago
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

14 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

14 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

14 hours ago
 Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

14 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

14 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business