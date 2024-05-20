Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships, Tucapel, Maersk Durban and OM carrying Container and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Three ships, Tucapel, Maersk Durban and OM carrying Container and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘MSC Mumbai-VIII’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Tucapel and Pan Ivy left the port on today morning, while four more ships, Maersk Durban, Rigel, Hafnia Excel and OM are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 144,554 tonnes, comprising 126,123 tonnes imports cargo and 18,431 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,099 Containers (3,202 TEUs Imports and 897 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII, OBE Queen, Tethis-7, Advantage Paradise and Bulk Jamaica & another ship, Chemroad Zenith carrying Container, Fertilizer, Palm oil, Gas oil, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, FAP, LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and EVTL on today.

While three more container ships, Conti Courage, Maersk Nyassa and Hope Island are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/sh/