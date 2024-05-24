Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Seven ships, Maersk Denver, Athenian, One Reinforcement, Wan Hai-316, Kouros Glory, Al-Daayen and Peace Victoria scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile two more ships, Gelico and Epic Bolivar carrying Coal and LPG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, One Reinforcement, Wan Hai-316 and Scio Spirit left the port on today morning while two more ships, Athenian and Addison are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 181,336 tonnes, comprising 151,444 tonnes imports cargo and 29,892tonnes export cargo carried in 5,341 Containers (3,956 TEUs Imports and 1,385 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Addison, VTX Phoenix, Gelico and EPIC Bolivar scheduled load/offload Container, Rice, Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, MW-1, MW-4 and EVTL on Friday, while another containers ship, CMA CGM Rimbaud are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
APP/as/
