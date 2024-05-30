Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Cairo, X-Press Altair, MSC Positano and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Container and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Pelepas, Zhida-6 and TRF Kobe scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Chemicals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.
A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Atlantic Ibis, X-Press Altair, MSC Positano and PVT Venus left the port on today morning while three more ships, Bo-Mustafa-O, Gelico and Maersk Cairo are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 157,915 tonnes, comprising 121,966 tonnes imports cargo and 35,949 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,368 Containers (3,279 TEUs Imports and 1,089 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Tarsus-M, Intution and Bateleur & three more ships, Bashudra Malika, APL Southampton and MSC Lucy scheduled to load/offload Grain, Rice, LPG, Mogas and Containers are expected to take berths at respectively MW-1, FAP, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on today.
While two more container ships, Tolten and Maersk Nayassa are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
