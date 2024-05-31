Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Seven ships, MSC Lucy, APL Southampton, Tarsus-M, Kouros Leader, Intuition, Bateleur and Bashudhra Malika scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Canola, LPG and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘Silver Joan’withPalm oil of 28,236 tons also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Thursday.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships,Gelico and Milaha Raslaffan left the port on today morning while another containers ship ‘APL Southampton’is expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 137,442 tonnes, comprising 87,103 tonnes imports cargo and 50,339 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,615 Containers (4,265 TEUs Imports and 2,350 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Silver Joan and TRF Kobe and another ship ‘Tolten’ carrying Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT and QICT on Thursday, while two more container ships, APL Miami and Maersk Pelepas are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

