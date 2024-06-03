Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Zhida-6, Shalamar and TRF Kobescheduled to load/offloadRice, Furnace oil and Chemicals, berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminals, Oil Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday. Meanwhile five more ships, MSC Positano, AU Taurus, Kypros Sea, Chem Leona and Al-Marrouna with Container, Palm oil, Canola, Chemicals and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of 7 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships,APL Miami, Shalamar, TRF Kobe and Enjnanare expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 133,440 tonnes, comprising 62,655 tonnes imports cargo and 70,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,218 Containers (364 TEUs Imports and 2,854 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AU Taurus, Chem Leona, Al-Marrouna and MSC Positano &two more ships,MSC Subrabaya-VIII and Clyde carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, LNG, Container and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EVTL, PGPCL, QICT and FOTCO on today 3rd June, while three more container ships, MSC Alina, MSC Ellen and Maersk Hartford are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ