Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Four ships, MSC Positano, MSC Surabaya-VIII, Au-Taurus and Al-Marrouna carrying Container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Uog Harriet-G, Clyde and Chem Leona with Mogas, Gas oil and Chemicals also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Surabaya-VIII, Shalamar and TRF Kobe left the port on today morning, while another Grain carrier ‘Intuition’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 125,819 tonnes, comprising 91,176 tonnes imports cargo and 34,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,962 Containers (1,739 TEUs Imports and 1,223 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Clyde and Chem Leona &two more ships, Lima and Maersk Hartford carrying Gas oil, Chemicals, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, EVTL, PIBT and QICT on today, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Capetown’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

APP/as/