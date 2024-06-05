Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Maersk Hartford, Kypros Sea, Chem Leona, Clyde and Lima Trader carrying Container, Canola Seed, Chemicals, Gas oil and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

Meanwhile two more ships, Hyundai Busan and Simaisma with Container and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today.

Meanwhile two more ships, Hyundai Busan and Simaisma with Container and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today.

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Liquid Natural Gas carrierÁl-Marrouna’ left the port on today morning, while three more ships, MSC Positano, Chem Leona and Clyde are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 170,812 tonnes, comprising 122,062 tonnes imports cargo and 48,750 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,994 Containers (3,794 TEUs Imports and 2,200 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Liquid Natural Gas carrier ‘Simaisma’ &three more ships,Opera, MSC Aby and Maersk Cape Town carrying LNG, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at respectively EETL, EVTL and QICT on today,while another containers ship ‘Zhong Gu Bo Hai’is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

More Stories From Business